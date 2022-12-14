Superbonus, braking on the Mes: “Before ratification debate in Parliament”

The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti answering in question time at the Room open to changes on the much debated Superbonus, the tax break that allows you to deduct a series of building renovation and energy efficiency works. “Specs are being worked out amendments to article 9” of the aid decree quater “which will allow for greater circulation of securities among qualified intermediaries and which will guarantee so-called bridging loans for the construction companies that find themselves in possession of such credits,” he said Giorgetti.

On Government interventions for facilitate the use of credits “The Aiuti-quater decree-law has provided for the possibility of use in ten annual installments for those communicated to the Revenue Agency by 31 October 2022”, he explained. “The data currently held by the” Revenue “Agency for the period October 2020-November 2022 show that the amount of receivables is equal to a total of 99.4 billion euros of which 52.1 billion referable to the Superbonus and 24.8 billion to the façade bonus”, he underlined again.

