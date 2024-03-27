Gasparri and Barelli ad Affaritaliani.it: “We will make a careful study of the provision and if there are evaluations to be made, we will make them”

A new crack is opening in the government majority. In the aftermath of the Council of Ministers which with the blitz of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, in agreement with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, definitively canceled the Superbuilding Bonus, Forza Italia distances itself from the rest of the Centre-Right.

“We will improve the provision in the parliamentary passage”. With these words the head of the Forza Italia Departments Alessandro Cattaneo comment with Affaritaliani.it the tightening of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti on the Superbonus. “Once the bleeding and the issue of the Superbonus have stopped, we immediately want to reprogram balanced and long-lasting bonuses for the construction sector, which needs incentives and tax relief. The transfer of credit will also have to start again as soon as possible because it is needed”, concludes Cattaneo .

The position of Forza Italia group leaders Gasparri and Barelli is softer





“We are supporters of the government. We will carefully study the measure and if there are evaluations to be made, we will make them, but we understand the delicate issue of maintaining public finances put in danger by Grillini's excesses. We will evaluate the measure with a sense of responsibility, but we understand the government's concerns.” With these words Maurizio Gasparri and Paolo Barelli, group leaders of Forza Italia in the Senate and the Chamber, questioned by Affaritaliani.itcomment on the new tightening desired in particular by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti on the Superbonus.

