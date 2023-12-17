Tajani ad Affaritaliani.it: “A common sense choice to protect honest citizens”





“We are in favor of a short extension to allow the completion of works that have exceeded 70% in the Budget Law for 2024 or in the Milleproroghe. A common sense choice to protect honest citizens”. With these words the secretary of Forza Italia, deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether the issue on the Superbonus is closed or Forza Italia believes that an extension should be provided for in the Budget Law.

From 7pm the Budget Commission of Senate meets with the prospect of going to the bitter end, in order to vote on the mandate of the rapporteur on Monday 18 December. The calendar, the result of an agreement between the government, the majority and the opposition, then provides for the text to be presented in the Chamber at Palazzo Madama on Wednesday 20th.

However, there are still some issues to be resolved: the possibility being studied by the technicians of Mef that the treasure available for parliamentary measures be expanded – at the moment it amounts to 100 million – and that at the last minute a rule on the progress of the 110% construction Superbonus be added.

In two days of work the Commission voted 1,500 opposition amendments to the basic text, discarding them all. The 17 amendments tabled by the rapporteurs, the 4 of the government and the joint texts signed by the opposition with measures against violence against women remain to be voted on. Subsequently, we can proceed with the vote on the mandate of the rapporteur.

