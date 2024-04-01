“It is necessary to discount the commitments made by the third sector which do not have a commercial activity and are therefore fragile entities”





“It is necessary to point out that the cost of the Superbuilding Bonus has been underestimated in terms of the damage it has caused to the State budget. The Ministry of Economy and Finance has taken this into account and according to Mef data it costs exponentially 9 billion euros per month. Something that the country cannot afford. Having said this, it is necessary to evaluate some interventions and modifications to the latest decree passed by the Council of Ministers during the parliamentary process”. This is stated by ad Affaritaliani.it the group leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber Paolo Barelli, answering the question whether the changes to the tightening of the Superbonus in favor of the earthquake-hit areas are sufficient.

“As a first point – underlines Barelli – it is necessary to discount the commitments made by the third sector which do not have a commercial activity and therefore are fragile entities that absolutely need to be supported. Furthermore, it is also necessary evaluate in favor of the companies that have acquired the credit, within certain limits to be well established, how to discount the transfer of this credit with the banking system. All this keeping in mind the state's accounts and the delicate situation, but the commitments made with the less well-off families who benefited from the bonus and the interventions in peripheral and disadvantaged areas must also be considered”, concludes the president of Forza Italia's deputies.