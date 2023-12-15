Super bonus, no extension

“We cannot introduce measures that involve further spending on this instrument which drains another 20 billion this year too, a cost of 850 euros for every working Italian”. The response of the group leader to the Senate of the Brothers of Italy is dry, clear and unequivocal Lucio Malanasked by Affaritaliani.itwhether an extension of the Superbonus is possible or whether Fratelli d'Italia supports the MEF line of no changes to what the government has decided.

