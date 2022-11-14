Superbonus building: Forza Italia with Giorgia Meloni, but …

Also yesterday evening (Sunday 13 November) Licia Ronzulli to Countercurrent – conducted by Veronica Gentili on Rete 4 – he specified that Forza Italia naturally agrees on the reduction of the building Superbonus from 110 to 90 but that it will ask for an extension on the times. There Ronzullilet’s remember, it’s there leader of Forza Italia in the Senate and one cannot fail to recall the long – and dangerous – diatribe that saw opposites Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi right on his name as a minister.

It must be said that Ronzulli received the rejection of Meloni wellbut the little eyes sparkled worryingly in the Roman night and it is known – since the time of Julius Caesar – that this place is not a safe place for those in charge.

But let’s rewind the tape. Meloni had announced the reduction of the Superbonus “Except for those condominiums who have already approved the interventions and will submit the documentation by November 25”. The reason is that the measure introduced by the previous government “weighs about 60 billion and there is a hole of about 38 billion”. Then again the premier says that this measure has “led to a lack of responsibility” and “a distortion on the market” and that “it went mainly in favor of medium-high incomes”, concluding with a “we therefore decided to intervene to correct some distortions” .

In short, a full blown attack on the norm desired by the Five Stars but also supported by Forza Italia and harshly criticized for the many flaws in which the usual crafty and scammers entered, a bit like – after all – it happened for the citizenship income.

Not even the time of an amen and Licia Ronzulli and Alessandro Cattaneo, his counterpart in the Chamber, declared: «It was necessary to intervene, however it is equally necessary to give certainties to the operators in the sector and not to constantly change the picture. Precisely for this reason, Forza Italia will work to move the expiration date of the benefits by at least one month for those who have already resolved in the condominium assembly and have already entered into contracts. In this regard, we will present an ad hoc amendment to Parliament, also to ensure an adequate transition time ».

And now let’s go back to the present.

That Berlusconi has a good weight in the Senate and in the House is quite evident as it is evident that Ronzulli – as they say – is linked to the story of her ministerial exclusion on her finger.

And this is one of the reasons for the karst risk for the center-right government, with the possibility of significant friendly fire, considering the weight of Mediaset’s television networks.

Melons, not just Berlusconi. Even Salvini, when he can, gives his own

This Meloni, with an experienced politics and an ancient skin, knows it very well but also knows that he cannot prove himself weak towards the Knight who only waits for the right moment to euphemistically put a spoke in the wheel.

And also the other ally, Matteo Salvini, when he can he puts his own. Suffice it to say that the trouble on migrants arose because after the agreement reached between Meloni and Macron Salvini made a muscular proclamation that Rome had – on the matter – “folded Paris”, which provoked the obvious reaction of Paris.

In the future, if something happens especially in the numbers of the Senate, it is good that Meloni thinks of something tactical, certainly not strategic. And support on some specific measures could come from time to time from Matteo Renzi who specializes in farinaceous products cooked in Christian Democrat ovens of Andreottian memory and of fine workmanship.

