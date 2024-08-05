Superbonus case: need for transparency in Mazzotta’s appointment

The initiation of the procedure for the appointment of Biagio Mazzotta to the presidency of Fincantieri is now increasingly imminent, and this will lead to his replacement as State Accountant General with Daria Perrottacurrently head of the Legislative Office of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF).

As reported by Milano Finanza, in the last few days, this decision has been seen by many as a personal choice by Mazzotta rather than an induced resignation. A vision that also seems to be supported by a recent statement by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who criticized the attribution of the exclusive responsibility for the negative impacts on public finances of the Superbonus 110% to Mazzotta, suggesting that the political level should also be called to account.

The debate actually goes beyond the specific question of Mazzotta, extending to the institutional role of the State General Accounting Office, a structure that should act as a neutral guarantee bodyperforming a dialectical function with respect to political dynamics. This role of guarantee has been maintained even during historical periods with strong limitations of freedoms, such as fascism.

Therefore theTransparency and accountability are considered crucial elements of this affairand where the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the opposition itself do not yet feel the need for these two cornerstones, it is up to Mazzotta (who is said to have drawn up a detailed memorandum to demonstrate the correctness of his and the Accounting Department’s actions on the Superbonus case) to make public at least a summary of this document. However, all this should not interfere with his possible appointment as president of Fincantieri.