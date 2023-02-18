Superbonus, the government cancels the other “big” measure of the 5 Stars

Finally the government led by Giorgia Meloni stopped the building bonus scandal, a measure desired and defended – let us remember – demagogically by the Five Stars. Mario Draghi had already realized that things weren’t working own and had pulled the handbrake, now finally the abolition. And we’re not just talking about the so-called 110% superbonus but also other bonuses such as those at 90%. The superbonus alone cost the state 60 billion with a gap of 38 subtracting considerable resources from employment in other sectors socialstarting with the high bills that brought our industrial production to its knees.

For normal condominiums, for Mr. Rossi, there was no advantage because others gobbled up the money and in an endemically fraudulent country like Italy it could only be like this. In fact, as already amply documented by the judiciary, the trick that several dishonest companies have played was to increase costs and then pretend to deduct it, in short, a bit like with sales when you don’t check the previous price well.

In this way, superbonus and bonuses did not benefit the citizens but the companies pocketed them directly with the help of dishonest condominium administrators and colluders who pushed the practice into the assembly. And so the work cost the condominiums as before, without counting the noose clauses present in many contracts which opened up the possibility of increase dues if material prices risewhich exactly happened.

Some however have then fake “errors”, for example the counting of public land for scaffolding, to pocket the money and then propose other unnecessary jobs in exchange that were not agreed upon at the meeting. If the condominiums refused, the clause on the increased prices of materials took the field and in the end many gave in, to have at least the useless jobs victims of an unusual blackmail.

Then there were real scammers in which not even work has been carried out but the bonuses have only been pocketed with the issuance of false invoices and front names. As known, the trick could be done either with a discount on the invoice or with the transfer of credit, which generated an illegal market of proportions hardly seen in the world, not only in Italy.

And we come to politics. The bonus issue cannot be separated from that of citizenship income, another sector in which there have been repeated scams, reaching very high levels of illegality here too. The consequent question is: who wanted and strenuously defended these two measures which have generated an incredible loss of resources for the State and an ocean of illegality? Answer: the Five Stars who with Giuseppe Conte still have the courage and the cheek to defend them.

The Five Stars are over. It is a populist and talkative movement that has produced the worst Italian political class since the post-war period. Grillo’s last show, “I am the worst”, never a title was more apt, it went deserted. Unpreparedness and demagoguery reigned supreme and consensus collapsed in full view of all. The case of Rome is paradigmatic, where the former mayor Virginia Raggi not only was not re-elected but did not even make it to the ballot and finished in last place. The Five Stars have used and are using a sort of “exchange vote”, especially in the South, to survive.

The maneuver of the new Meloni government has cut the water from Conte’s main source of votes, namely bonuses and income and the results have already been seen starting from the last regional consultations in Lazio and Lombardy. Without these measures, the Five Stars would no longer exist. They are living only thanks to public money, and that is everyone’s money, which they transform into votes. So Meloni did well not only to tighten the taps but also to close them completely.

