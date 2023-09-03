Superbonus, a 146 billion tsunami on state accounts

“Building bonuses were the biggest scam ever against the state. Now we will have to deal with all the people who risk finding themselves on the street due to the rules inserted” a worried Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly said about the measure sponsored at the time by the M5S and which is now literally breaking the bank. The tsunami of building renovations is now out of control.



A sort of Pandora’s box where billions of dollars pop up every day. For example, the recent surprise of new 35 billion of credits sold or discounted on invoices by companies, with almost 4 billion of “fake” credits and another 13 billion bogus, as those of the Revenue Agency explain in a document given to the Premier League. In practice, while trying with difficulty to prepare an already “narrow” budget maneuver the discounted credits of companies have risen from the 110 billion expected to the “monster” figure of 146 billion.

Superbonus, the costs of the facade bonus have increased fivefold

