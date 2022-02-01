Superbonus scam of 440 million, 35 arrested and 78 under investigation

Discovery one maxi scam to the detriment of the State, relating to Superbonus for construction. The turning point in the investigation of the Prosecutor of Rimini, led by Elisabetta Melotti, arrived thanks to the collaboration of the Revenue Agency. Significant – reads the Corriere della Sera – the numbers: 35 arrested (between prison and house arrest) and 78 under investigation. Rebuilt by the experts of the Gdf Economic and Financial Police Unit, led by Colonel Alessandro Coscarelli, the fraudulent mechanism. “For me these two years, the beginning of the coronavirus has brought me good. I took advantage of it, I became a shark “ confided the entrepreneur Nicola Bonfrate on the phone. The investigating judge Manuel Bianchi, who coined for him the expression “habitué of fraud», He speaks of« a sort of ludopathy of a crime »and prescribes arrest in prison for him and his collaborators.

A simple plot because – continues the Corriere – sempowered was access to bonuses and super bonuses government agencies: Bonfrate and the others made the tax credits (at variable percentages, according to the type of aid they were competing for) to reach a group of companies in the name of a nominee, good only to boast the requisites required, so they collected an electronic credit that was worth hard cash. Finally, again according to the reconstruction of the investigators, they invested that cryptocurrency credit and precious metals, including gold. The investigations continue, while in Rome, a few weeks ago, a seizure of over one billion euros in relation to credits deriving from tax bonuses, again in the construction sector.

