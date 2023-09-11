Over 300 thousand “victims” of the Superbonus: “The State has subscribed to us”

The Super bonus it put hundreds of thousands of people in difficulty. According to the latest calculations Reedsthe Superbonus redundancies are 320 thousand for a total of 30 billion euros of problem loans. Thousands of families, in fact, had placed themselves in the hands of the State by advancing hundreds of thousands of euros and now find themselves with construction sites at home and without a prospect of completion of the work. They would never have imagined that the State could change the rules in the process and abandon them with the closing on the transfer of credit.

To collect the testimonies of the Italian “victims” of the Super bonus it is above all the “Esodati del Superbonus” association which, on 31 August, delivered a letter of complaint to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

As he writes The printthere is also among those who remained stranded Donato Lorusso who says: “On 31 May 2022 I was authorized by the Municipality of Avigliano to carry out the works of seismic redevelopment taking advantage of Super bonus. I did not find a company that accepted the transfer of credit, since all those contacted had their tax drawers already full. So I asked Post office who told me yes but in the meantime I had to anticipate the first one Sal and so we could leave. So I found the company for the works, I started the demolition and reconstruction works (Sismabonus) on 07.13.2022, on 01.26.2023 I paid the first Sal but by then it was too late because in November 2022 the post office and banks suspended the sales,” he says Donato.

