Superbonus 100%, scam in Treviso: two company directors were reported by the Guardia di Finanza for having stolen 2 million euros. The victims are thousands throughout Northern Italy

TO Treviso two directors of a company that presented itself as a general contractor for the Super bonus 100% were reported for fraud by Financial police. The couple allegedly defrauded between 2020 and 2022 around 2 thousand people between Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont for a total of 2 million euros.

The scammers requested imports between 350 and 2000 euros for the feasibility study which the company promised to reimburse at the end of the work, which in reality never began for any customer. The company has been fined for unfair commercial practices and is currently in a state of insolvency due to the wrongdoing of the directors who have further aggravated its financial problems.