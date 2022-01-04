Superbonus 110%, the rush to renovate their homes is unstoppable

The government in extremis decided to renew the Super bonus at 110%, a measure much appreciated by Italians, given the very high number of requests. But the peak reached in December, the reasons are many, but the main one is certainly linked to the uncertainty of the confirmation of the provision by the executive. Between November and December the applications submitted to kick off the works, they went up throughout the Italian territory to beyond 95 thousand and the admitted investments amounted to over 16.2 billion, up by approximately 36% compared to the 11.9 billion euro reached November.

In total the “reserved” deductions to be paid by the State – continues the Journal – thus reached a good 17.8 billion euros, of which 12.3 already accrued for completed works. They were the ones who took the picture Aeneas And Ministry of Ecological Transition. Applications relating to condominium construction sites at 31 December reached 14,330, for 7.76 billion investments. For single-family buildings, Enea instead indicated about 50 thousand certifications for 5.4 billion investments. For the real estate units “Functionally independent”, the sworn statements were finally about 31,400 for a total of 3 billion.

