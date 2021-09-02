The Superbonus 110 consists of a 110% tax deduction on some environmental redevelopment interventions for works carried out until 31 December 2021.

You can carry out the work in your main home, in the second home, or even in your new home if you move, where you can carry out the work, access the superbonus and even be assisted in changing the gas operator.

Thanks to the indications drawn up by Prontobolletta.it let’s try to understand in a simple way how to access the Superbonus for building redevelopments.

The Superbonus, first of all, is not an absolute novelty, in fact, perhaps less known, but two bonuses were already in force that guaranteed a possibility of tax deduction from 50% to 85%, applicable for:

• redevelopment of the building heritage (known as Sismabonus)

• energy requalification interventions (with the name of Ecobonus)

The novelty, however, is in the form of the deduction, which in fact from this year can be accessed in advance through the legal forms:

• the discount from the supplier

• and the credit assignment

What is the Superbonus and how to access the discount?

The super bonus is a tax deduction, and consequently has an effect on the amount of the tax but not on the gross taxable income, and not on the amount of the tax rate.

To understand: made your taxable income 100, with a tax rate of 20%, if the Superbonus gives you access to a deduction of 5, you will find yourself paying a total tax of 15.

100 x (20%) = 20 = gross tax

20 – 5 (tax deduction) = 15 = net tax

The types of Superbonus deductions by type of intervention

The decree distinguishes between two types of interventions: towing and towing. The first category of driving interventions is entitled to the greatest bonuses. These Super bonuses are also applied to towed interventions only if carried out together with towing interventions.

The driving interventions

• Thermal Insulation: on a surface greater than 25% of the gross dispersing surface.

• Replacement of air conditioning, cooling, heating and water supply systems

• Anti-seismic interventions

The driven interventions

These interventions can access the Superbonus only if performed simultaneously with at least one of the interventions mentioned above, and are:

• Energy efficiency works

• Installation of charging stations for electric vehicles

• Photovoltaic solar systems

• Installation of storage systems

Who can access the Superbonus?

We remind you that the Superbonus does not apply to buildings classified as stately homes, villas and castles.

And consequently the bonus is accessible from:

• condominiums

• natural persons

• Public housing institutes

• Cooperatives and non-profit enterprises

• Amateur sports associations

In particular, the deduction is up to the person who has a real right of enjoyment on the property (ownership, bare ownership, use, usufruct, dwelling, surface). Or to the tenant who carries out the work with the owner’s consent.

How is the deduction measured?

The deductible amount with the Superbonus amounts to 110% of the amount paid for the works (with certain ceilings), and is divided into 5 annual installments.

Obviously, the amount of the deduction cannot be higher than the annual gross tax.

To consult the deduction ceilings for the various interventions, you can go to the Revenue Agency website.

The requirements to be admitted to the Superbonus

In order for the works to be admitted to the Superbonus they must comply with the requirements imposed by the Ministry of Economic Development.

• And they must ensure an improvement of at least 2 energy classes of the building following the works. And how is it measured? An Energy Performance Certificate (APE) must be requested before and after the works.

• You will access the Superbonus if the works will allow you to go from an energy class E to an energy class C, for example.

How to anticipate the collection of the deduction?

There are two ways not to have to wait 5 years to pay back the investment or to not have to pay the full amount of the work at first.

1. The discount: it is possible to take advantage of a discount directly from the company that provides the work, up to a maximum amount equal to the amount of the work. The supplier will thus enjoy a transferable tax credit.

2. The tax credit: the credit with the tax authorities that is created once the amount of the work has been paid, can be redeemed in the canonical 5 annual installments. But it is a credit that is also transferable, and that can be sold to credit institutions or other financial intermediaries, or other entities.

What are the conditions for applying the discount or sale?

This operation, in order to anticipate the possibility of taking advantage of the discount or credit transfer, the works must concern some specific sectors:

• Recovery of the building stock

• Energy requalification (Ecobonus)

• Seismic projects (Sismabonus)

• Restoration of the facades

• Photovoltaic systems

• Charging columns for electric vehicles

The bureaucratic requirements to access the Superbonus

In order to benefit from the Superbonus deductions it is necessary to comply with some bureaucratic requirements provided for by the Decree. The necessary documents are:

• Compliance visa: verifies the existence of the conditions for accessing the Superbonus

• A declaration from a specialized technician, in case of energy efficiency interventions

• A statement from a professional in case of seismic interventions