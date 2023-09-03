“If there is good debt, it means that it is not just a cost but an investment and this was certainly the Superbonus”. This was stated by the president of the 5 Star Movement, Joseph Conte, speech at the Ambrosetti Forum while the debate on the scams linked to the Superbonus ignites, also in the light of the latest news on the subject. The Superbonus 110%, he said, “has generated almost 1 million new jobs and an average annual energy saving for families of 964 euros, tons and tons of CO2 cut and urban regeneration”.

“The scapegoat for the current situation can also be found in the Superbonus – Conte warned – but the Gdf has certified that from November 2021 to today the scams amount to 0.5% of the amount of tax credits from Superbonus. So much for scams. Then if we talk about irregularities, this figure can increase”.

“What worries me is that this political government, after having betrayed most of the premises, is unable to have a vision,” he added.

“A government that boasted of being a political government, which wanted to distinguish itself from the previous caretaker government, actually acted in absolute continuity, in an inertial way. If you make commitments with the voters, you shouldn’t betray them, because this increases disaffection. And this is a serious problem of democracy. Here it’s all pirouettes and whirlwinds, from excise duties to immigration”, said Conte, who then made a joke to the audience of the Ambrosetti forum: “Probably someone in this audience says ‘and Luckily the government has not respected most of those commitments in the light of a certain pragmatism”. The problem – he observed – is that in a situation like this, you need to have even more courage and even more vision”.

“We have 7 million workers on expired contracts. Our wages have decreased, they have not increased. Courage and vision must be expressed. I don’t see any courage and vision from this government,” he said.

“The employment data were the pride of this government, however they were given by the inheritance they received – Conte underlined -. The data for July are very worrying, because we are starting to see the effect of the precarious decree of May 1st: 73 thousand employed, +37 thousand unemployed and 14 thousand inactive”. In this scenario, for the M5S leader, the “genius” of the government “was thinking of lighting fuses in a social powder keg by dismantling the basic income and replacing it with a social card which provides 70 cents a day for a family that is unable to to survive”.

“We have 5.7 million people below the Isee threshold of 15 thousand euros – Conte recalled -. If these are the premises, the reasons for concern for this government are very strong”. As an opposition force, added the M5S leader, “we are working to contribute constructively”. The challenges, Conte again highlighted, are many: “There is the one on the ecological transition, which must be ridden with the utmost determination and we also talked about artificial intelligence. Of course, the estimates are that we could reach an 18% increase in GDP but today they didn’t tell us that that 18% increase in GDP corresponds to a national disaster. When you go to government, you don’t just have to command, you have to know how to govern”.