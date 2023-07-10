Superbonus, the progressive mechanism that rewards “green” families

The government has decided to drastically change the Superbonus. The incentive will not be totally canceled but will undergo some restrictions significant. The goal is to encourage the less well-off classes and to enhance the projects “greens“. The executive – reads the Messenger – aims to arrive at a new package of deductions that overcomes the current tangle to be discussed in the autumn on the occasion of Budget Law. The scheme of contributions to the study for energy and anti-seismic requalification focuses on a deduction rate equal to 60%for a maximum expenditure of 100 thousand euros to be deducted over 10 years, intended for those who have a first home to make greener. But the benefit can go up up to 100% for those with an Isee income lower than 15,000 euros. And a progressive mechanism could also be inserted which rewards those who make the most efficiency on the house, with a double or triple jump of energy rating.

Read also: Redeveloping the Italian and European real estate assets

Read also: Superbonus building: in Rome and Lazio over 4.5 billion of problem loans

The details – continues Il Messaggero – however, depend on the projections in progress, which they must take into account the expiration of the current bonuses mostly in the 2024as well as of course the resources available. There is a certain caution on the part of the Ministry of the Economy on the dossier. The blanket of resources is short. And already in the next few days a series of technical meetings will be launched to better understand the room for manoeuvre. But such an important revolution, which must involve at least 7.7 million Of buildingsas the challenging EU rules on green houses that are still under discussion would like (there are many houses in the two lowest classes “F” and “G” which should move to “E” by 2030), will not be able to ignore also European contributions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

