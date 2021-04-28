Gigantic digital images of red, white and cream dahlias sprouted, bloomed and exploded on the wall.

“Proliferating Immense Life, A Whole Year per Year”, the floral show of teamLab, a digital art collective in Tokyo, is the centerpiece of an inaugural exhibition in Superblue, an “experiential art center” in Miami that opened on April 22.

Superblue is the leading player in the fast-growing field of immersive art.

Es Devlin’s “Forest of Us” is a mirror maze inspired by ramifications: bronchi, tree branches, rivulets in streams. (Alfonso Durán for The New York Times)

The popularity of the genre is driven by conflicting desires, as memorably demonstrated by the queue of visitors in 2019 who waited up to six hours for a one-minute stay amid the twinkling lights in the infinite mirrored room of Yayoi kusama at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York.

Malnourished by their phone and computer screens, people yearn for visceral real-life experiences.

And yet you’re still trapped in the gravitational pull of virtual reality – the experiences you’re looking for are ones you can record on your phone and post on social media.

The renovated space has almost 3,000 square meters for exhibitions, with 9-meter ceilings.

It will show installations for a year to a year and a half before they move to other Superblue sites in cities that have yet to be announced.

“That is something we have to do to make the economic aspect work,” he said. Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst, the London-based co-founder.

For the inaugural exhibition, Superblue included “AKHU” by James turrell, the Southern California artist who is a gray eminence of the experiential art world.

In James Turrell’s “AKHU”, an oblong light is projected onto a smooth white wall that tints the room. As the color of the light gradually changes, “your sense of where you are staggers vertiginously” Photo James Turrell; Andrea Mora

The facility is what Turrell calls a Ganzfeld, a word in German that denotes the loss of spatial perception that occurs in a uniform and monotonous visual field.

In “AKHU”, an oblong light is projected onto a smooth, bare wall, and stains the room.

The color gradually changes.

If one climbs the steps towards the threshold of the illuminated wall, the perception of where one is wavers dizzyingly.

A Ganzfeld creates a contemplative mood in which time slows down and space dematerializes.

At the same time, it exposes the structures of visual perception (and misperceptions) that create magic.

It’s devlin, whose “Forest of Us” is part of the Superblue show, has been working as a theater designer for 25 years.

When he attended art school in London, Devlin admired Young British Artists, a group of artists that preceded her, but, she said, “could not understand the concept of creating and selling an object. My natural world was the theater ”.

Es Devlin went from working for the theater to designing his own plays and narrative .. Photo Alfonso Duran / Handout via REUTERS

In the last five years, he has evolved from creating designs for other artists to gaining “the confidence to write a narrative.”

“Forest of Us” opens with a short film, in which Devlin portrays ramifications — bronchi in the lungs, tree branches, streams that form streams.

The voiceover begins by saying, “Whenever I come to a fork in the road, I choose both ways,” and ends, “Can you find it? Go and find it! ”.

Then the screen disappears and the visitor walks through a portal to a maze.

One finally reaches a shallow pool, less than 2 meters wide and more than 10 meters long, where, standing on the shore, one can raise one’s arms and see its reflection as a dendritic filigree and listen to the sound of an inhalation.

In Superblue, the barrier between viewer and artwork has evaporated.

“What creates a boundary is for people to recognize that there is one,” said Toshiyuki Inoko, a co-founder of teamLab, speaking through an interpreter in Miami.

“On a computer screen, once people recognize the screen it becomes a boundary. We try to eliminate or soften the limit ”.

The largest of the four teamLab exhibits at Superblue Miami is dedicated to two separate works that have been intertwined.

“Universe of Water Particles, Transcending Boundaries” is a digital waterfall that runs down two walls and falls onto the shiny floor; when it comes into contact with the visitor’s feet the current is separated.

Simultaneously, “Flowers and People, Cannot be Controlled but Live Together” bursts into huge flowers that grow and die.

The flowers sprout on the floor only in the spaces where the visitor has cleared the watery image.

Due to the coronavirus, Superblue Miami it will initially operate at 50 percent capacity.

But as Shantelle Rodriguez, Superblue’s director of experiential art centers, points out, “These artists have a very specific idea of ​​the number of people who should be in a room to have the experience.”

© 2021 The New York Times