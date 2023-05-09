From Kawasaki to BMW in one day

A few days after the conclusion of the Barcelona Round, the fourth round of the 2023 world championship, there was no shortage of news relating to the decisions taken in record time by Tom Sykes, authentic market player in the course of a single day. In anticipation of the next event at Misano Adriatico, scheduled from 2 to 4 June, the 2013 world champion first announced his farewell to the Puccetti team, to then formalize his temporary return to BMW, at least for the Emilia Round. Romagna.

Farewell to Puccetti

It all started with the news communicated this morning by the team Puccetti and from the official Superbike website regarding the end of the relationship between the Italian manufacturer and the British rider. In 12 races disputed so far, the 37-year-old has in fact won a single rainbow pointin a series of tortured tests by Technical Problems which compromised the performance of Sykes, who returned to Superbike this year after an experience in British Superbike: “I had no hesitation in joining the Puccetti team and helping them fine-tune the package of their Ninja ZX-10RR – he has declared – I hope that all the data that I have helped them acquire during the tests and in the first races of the season can lead them to fight more closely to win in the future”. A comment to which the Team Principal replied Manuel Puccetti: “My team, staff and sponsors were honored to have Tom with us this start to the season. A former world champion and multiple winner, watching him has led us to have an even greater understanding of our Ninja. Now he leaves us, we thank him for his experience of him and for sharing so much information ”.

The temporary return to Bavaria

Divorce therefore with immediate effect and Sykes on foot, but only for a few hours. Already in the early afternoon, the return immediate use of English not only in Superbike, but also in BMW, in the same team in which he ran between 2019 and 2021, conquering a total of six podiums and three pole positions. However, the agreement reached with the Bavarian house is alone momentary. Sykes, in fact, will join Scott Redding to replace the still injured Michael van der Mark, victim of a fractured left femur after a bad crash at his home race in Assen.

Already in the saddle in a few days

As a result, Sykes will replace the Dutchman until the latter returns to the saddle, with timescales yet to be defined. The second parenthesis of the British in the team will already begin this Thursday with the tests scheduled at Misano Adriatico: “I can’t wait to temporarily return to BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team – he has declared – I will work hard to support them as much as possible. I’ve known them since the beginning and have been involved in the development of the BMW M 1000 RR. Now I have the opportunity to contribute to the development process again. I’m looking forward to riding the new BMW M 1000 RR at the Misano test. At the same time I wish Mickey all the best in making a 100% recovery as I will give everything I have to replace him in the best possible way.”.