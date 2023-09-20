Superbike, Razgatioglu-van der Mark the couple in the official BMW team

An important official announcement arrives just before the Aragon weekend. The 2024 BMW works team duo will consist of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark. It will therefore be the Dutchman and not Scott Redding who will keep the 2021 world champion company: the former Ducati rider packs his bags and moves to the satellite team, Bonovo Action BMW, where he will join Garrett Gerloff. Loris remains stranded Baz.

That of Razgatlioglu and van der Mark is a pairing already seen on the Superbike grid, as the two were teammates in the official Yamaha team in the 2020 season following the Turkish man’s brilliant season in the Puccetti team, where he was the best among the independents in 2019. Redding had a year to forget, clearly the worst of his four-year stint in Superbike, where he is 11th in the standings. So far he has not gone beyond fourth place in his home race at Donington Park and in the Czech round at Most (Race-1).

Schramm’s words

Markus SchrammDirector of BMW Motorrad, underlines how the four riders will have no differences in treatment in terms of technical innovations, and that the bikes will be the same: “Four very strong official BMW Motorrad riders in our two BMW teams; with this new allocation we are very ready to face the 2024 Superbike season. Redding is a great driver and we appreciate the fact that he remains faithful to our project BMW Motorrad World Superbike bringing his experience and skills to the Bonovo Action BMW team. These will be key factors as we optimize our collective goals with Gerloff and the entire team. Razgatlioglu’s arrival will allow us to perfectly distribute our official riders across our two teams. Together with van der Mark we will have the ideal lineup for our overall project”.

“Thanks to close collaboration with our BMW Motorrad Motorsport engineers, both teams will use rider feedback to make continuous, collective improvements to the race bike. We also believe that having two teams with top drivers will also increase the pressure in terms of internal competition and will also increase the overall performance level. We are convinced that this new lineup in terms of riders and teams represents another important step that allows us to get closer to the top in Superbike with our project. Finally I would like to thank Baz for our collaboration. He will leave the Superbike project at the end of this season. After two seasons in which he raced for the Bonovo Action BMW team, we wish him all the best for the future”.