Superbike changes for 2024

The Superbike Commission has met several times to reach an agreement on technical changes relating to the World Championship of production derivatives. FIM, Dorna and MSMA have decided to work in the long term and have defined the concepts on the basis of which this Championship will have to evolve. As regards the Superbike class, some concepts have been defined which will be adequately illustrated in the Technical Regulations which will be established for the 2024 season.

Fuel flow control for 2025

To encourage environmental guidelines and to provide manufacturers with a context to increase the development of their motorcycles in these aspects for the future, it has been decided that, from 2025, it will be mandatory to use a fuel flow control system. Furthermore, in 2024, two bikes from each manufacturer will have to install a fuel flow meter and record the data during tests and races to then establish the values ​​for 2025.

Reduction and adjustment of the tank

In 2024, the new maximum tank capacity will be 21 litres.

Combined weight

A combined weight between rider and bike has been defined for 2024, based on an agreement between the FIM, DWO and MSMA.

RPM limit

This topic was touched upon when talking about combined weight. In 2024, the rpm limits will be defined before the start of the 2024 season based on an agreement between the FIM, DWO and MSMA and will not be reduced during that season (except for the reduction intervention by the FIM and DWO in case of exceeding the super-concession). Article 2.4.2.2 (balance calculation) related to rpm reductions will be deleted.

Crankshaft and balance axle

The crankshaft and balance axle may be modified by +/- 20% compared to the homologated weight measured during the homologation inspection by the FIM, with the corresponding ‘kit’ of parts to be included in the list of parts selectable by the FIM.

Checkpoints and calculation of grant tokens

From 2024 it will be calculated every two Rounds, instead of three as currently happens.

Supergrant and concession parts

The scheme will be approved one month before the Round and finalized in all details 14 days before the day dedicated to the technical control of each Round, thus removing the need to describe the super concession parts in the FIM SBK regulations. Instead, a specific communication will be defined. An official meeting of the SBK Commission will be held on Saturday 28 October – during the last round of the 2023 season. During this appointment various sporting and regulatory aspects will be touched upon and possible further technical points could also be covered. What was established by the Superbike Commission was approved by the Permanent Bureau. A constantly updated version of the FIM SBK Regulations containing the detailed text of the regulatory changes will soon be available on the FIM website.