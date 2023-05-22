Razgatlioglu leaves Yamaha at the end of 2023

The hypothesis of a separation between Yamaha and Toprak Razgatlioglu had been in the air for several weeks, and it has finally arrived: the Turkish rider, who with the Japanese manufacturer’s factory team won the world title in 2021, he will no longer continue his relationship with the team. The news was made official by the Yamaha racing department, which through a press release published a few minutes ago on its website announced the farewell of its rider, which will materialize at the end of this season.

Uncertain future

Consequently, Razgatlioglu will continue the 2023 championship regularly astride his Yamaha until the end of the world championship, even if it is not yet clear what the future of the number 54 will be. MotoGP, even more after a private test carried out in Jerez de la Frontera at the end of which he had admitted that he wanted to race in the top MotoGP series, with or without Yamaha. In more recent times, however, it was his manager Kenan Sofuoglu who put his rider on the market, without hiding the arrival of an offer from the BMWthis time in Superbikes.

Toprak’s new challenge

Regardless of what happens, even if from his words a stay in Superbike seems more probable, Razgatlioglu wanted to thank Yamaha, the team with which he became world champion obtaining a total of 31 victories and 47 podiums (at least until this moment) in four seasons: “I want to tell the whole Yamaha family a huge thank you for the love and respect they have shown me – he has declared – winning the world championship has been my dream since I signed with Yamaha, and we have reached this milestone together. For next season I feel I need a new challengethere was an opportunity in MotoGP, but I didn’t feel the same connection with the prototypes as I do with the Superbike. If I’m to stay in WorldSBK then I need a new goal, a new ambition. I’m sorry to leave Yamaha, both the brand and the people, with whom we have an excellent relationship, but change is part of any sport, and it’s normal for any professional. So, a big thank you to Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Europe, Yamaha Motor Turkiye, the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team and especially my team who have all worked so hard for me.”

Thanks from Yamaha

To Razgatlioglu’s message was added that of Andrea DosoliYamaha Europe Road Racing Manager: “It will be sad to see Toprak leave Yamaha at the end of this season – he has declared – we wanted to continue what has been an incredibly successful partnership, with the obvious highlight being the triple crown of drivers’, constructors’ and teams’ championships we won together in 2021. We made what we felt was an offer which correctly reflected the value of Toprak as a rider and ambassador for Yamaha, as well as the competitiveness of our racing package and our racing strategy within the WorldSBK platform. However, as negotiations progressed, it has become evident to both sides that Toprak is motivated to accept a new challenge in 2024 and we respect his decision. Although our paths will diverge at the end of the year, we are now fully focused on the battle for the 2023 world title, which resumes shortly at Misano. Finally, I would thank Toprak on behalf of Yamahabut also personally for his invaluable contribution to our WorldSBK project. His first world title in 2021 was a just reward for him as for all the people who, since we returned to WorldSBK in 2016, have worked so hard to make this project a success. It’s a memory that everyone at Yamaha will cherish. We wish Toprak every success in the future but, for now, we have work to finish.”