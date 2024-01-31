Razgatlioglu ahead of Bulega by a handful of thousandths

The second two days of testing ended yesterday Superbikes which after starting 2024 in Jerez stopped in Portimao in the Algarve. Toprak Razgatlioglu was the fastest in 1'39″189, 86 thousandths faster than Nicolò Bulega who was the fastest on Day-1. Alvaro Bautista was further behind, sixteenth, but without ever putting on the qualifying tire to simulate the time-attack. The two-time world champion is working on the race and is not satisfied with the feeling he felt in the saddle also due to some ailments.

“I can't say I'm particularly happy with this test – has explained Alvaro Bautista – during the first day the sensations were not negative, on the contrary, I felt I had taken a step forward compared to the two days in Jerez. On day 2, however, I wasn't able to find a good feeling and things didn't improve on a physical level either. I will try to work in the best possible way at home in these 15 days to arrive in Australia in the best possible conditions“.

Nicolò Bulega instead he frames the start of the season with enthusiasm: “I'm very happy with what we did in these tests. The feeling was very positive both in the race pace and in the time attack and this demonstrates the quality of the work done with the team. Now we're going to Australia, and I can't wait to be on track at my favorite circuit. Goals? I want to have fun: this is my rookie year and I certainly won't have the same pressure as the top riders“.