Full team

Two weeks from the first meeting of the 2024 season in Australia, too Barni Racing he has unveiled his own Ducati Panigale V4R in the frame of the 'Dream Wheels' event held in Reggio Emilia. The team has not exclusively revealed the bike that will be entrusted to Danilo Petrucci, former MotoGP rider and fresh from renewing his contract with the Bergamo team, but also the Ducati V2 of Yari Montella, who has also been reconfirmed in the Supersport championship. In addition, the team also showed up in full with Michele Pirro and Edoardo Aquilano, who were also involved in the CIV. A livery which, compared to that of last season, does not provide great innovations from an aesthetic point of view, with black interspersed with red stripes.

'Petrux' aims for success

As regards the reality of Superbike, Petrucci looks to the upcoming world championship with two particular objectives after the three podiums achieved last year. In addition to the desire to be able to give his team the first statement in this series, 'Petrux' also aims for success in 'Independent' ranking title: “We both wanted this renewal because both the team and I know that there are all the conditions to do better than last year where more than satisfactory results were achieved – commented – if we are still here it is because we want more. In 2023 it took us half the season to get to being competitive, now we're starting again with a different awareness right from the first race.”

A goal fully shared also by Marco BarnabòTeam Principal Barni: “2024 will be the tenth season in the world championship and those who choose to stay by our side also bond a little with Ducati – he added – it would be nice to celebrate with good results, we lack nothing to do it: We worked hard all winter with our technical partners and I'm sure the riders did the same. We want to be protagonists in all championships. Special thanks to Ducati and all the sponsors who allow us to compete at high levels on all fronts.”