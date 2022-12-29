Archived the 2022 season, with the success of Alvaro Bautista and of Ducati, Superbike is already turning its gaze to the next championship, with the Australian round that will see the riders on track already on the weekend of February 24-26 at Phillip Island. There will be 23 riders ready to do battle, made official by the entry list released by the FIM today. The five official teams will remain unchanged. Champion Alvaro Bautista reconfirmed in Ducati – who has chosen not to place the number 1 on the hull, keeping the 19 – and teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Yamaha will start again from the 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (which will return to number 54) and by Andrea Locatelli. In Kawasaki he will focus on the six-time world champion’s desire for revenge Jonathan Rea and on squire Alex Lowes. BMW has confirmed Scott Redding and Michael Van der Mark, who will ride the new M1000RR and Honda HRC has also focused on continuity with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge. Changes in several independent teams, with Garrett Gerloff moving to Bonovo Action BMW, Eric Granado riding a MIE Racing bike, Tom Sykes returning to Kawasaki with Puccetti Racing. Among the newcomers to report Daniel Petrucci with the Barni Spark Racing Team, Lorenzo Baldassarri in the GMT94 Yamaha team and Dominic Aegarter Remy Gardner with GYTR GRT Yamaha WSBK. Instead, Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), Philipp Oettl (Team Go Eleven) and Oliver Konig (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) will remain with their respective teams.

