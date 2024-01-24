The engines start

The first round of the Superbike season is scheduled for a month's time, scheduled for Phillip Island. It will be a great opportunity to see Toprak Razgatlioglu at work in the race on the BMW, or Jonathan Rea on Yamaha after multiple championships spent on Kawasaki. In all this, there will also be curiosity about the debut of the reigning Supersport world champion Nicolò Bulega, promoted by the Aruba.it – Ducati team alongside the two-time world champion Alvaro Bautista.

Scheduled sessions

However, even before the green light is turned on for the upcoming season, some tastes of future challenges on the track will already be available in today and tomorrow in Jerez de la Fronteraa circuit that welcomes teams and drivers for one pre-season testing session. An event that will see the trio of Bautista, Rea and Razgatlioglu on the track for the first time in 2024, with the Turkish champion unable to participate in the collective tests at the end of 2023 (also in Jerez) due to contractual obligations still valid with Yamaha .

It's an immediate BMW-Ducati 'challenge'

BMW decided to start immediately with its full lineup, with all its riders from the official team and the Bonovo team already on track together with Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith, both included in the German company's test team. He answers in kind Ducatibut only for Thursday: today, in fact, all the drivers of the official teams and the Independent teams will be running, with the exception of Michael Rinaldi.

Not just Superbikes

Axel Bassani is also expected to participate as Rea's replacement in the official Kawasaki together with his teammate Alex Lowes. He also activates Yamaha with the aforementioned Rea and Locatelli, together with the independent teams of the Japanese company. Finally, in Jerez, he will not miss a part of MotoGP: the test driver of Honda HRC Stefan Bradlwhich will continue the development work of the motorbike in view of the tests in Sepang of the premier class of the MotoGP.