The derivative from the series starting in Superbike has been revealed

In the suggestive setting of Madonna di Campiglio the Ducati has unveiled the 2024 Panigale V4-R which will look to defend its 2022 and 2023 titles in the Superbike championship.

The two-time world champion Alvaro Bautista he will be joined in 2024 by the rookie Nicolò Bulegafresh from winning the title with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in Supersport.

The challenge for Bautista will not be easy because this year the new regulations have been introduced minimum bike-rider weight, a measure that the Spaniard believes was a sort of 'ad hoc' rule to penalize him. Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali also underlined during the presentation that it will be even more difficult for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer to confirm itself in 2024 which will see Jonathan Rea on the Yamaha and Toprak Razgatlioglu on the BMW as opponents.