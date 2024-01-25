by VALERIO BARRETTA

Jerez test, Bulega impresses again

The 2024 Superbike tests have one absolute star so far: after dominating the first day, Nicolò Bulega it was repeated on day 2 of Jerez de la Frontera: the Ducati rider (1:37.809) was the only one to dip below 1:38 between yesterday and today, shattering the track record by four tenths and immediately putting pressure on to teammate (and two-time Superbike world champion) Alvaro Bautista.

Bulega's time came in the early hours of the session and he remained undefeated, while Bautista he didn't look for the time and concentrated more on the quantity of laps than on the flying lap: the Spaniard – 80 laps on the scoresheet – finished in 16th place. Jonathan took second place of the day Rheawho is proceeding with the work of getting to know his Yamaha: the Northern Irishman was 536 thousandths behind Bulega.

Good BMW by Scott Redding and Toprak Razgatlioglu: the Briton climbed onto the podium of the day in the last minutes of the session, preceding by 56 thousandths the market coup of the Bavarian company which in fact relegated him to the satellite team Bonovo. An excellent Andrea in the top-5 Iannone with the Ducati of the Go Eleven team: The Maniac he finished almost a second (+0.935) behind Bulega and suffered a crash in the afternoon. Rounding out the top-10 are Garrett Garloff, Sam Lowes, Remy Gardner, Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli. The Barni Spark Racing Team rider gave the Ducati its third bike in the top ten, after carrying out some tests with a lower seat. Michael Ruben Rinaldi was fifteenth on the other independent Motocorsa Ducati. Back are the Kawasakis (the recovered Alex Lowes ranked 11th, Axel Bassani 14th) and the Hondas, with the Lecuona-Vierge duo out of the top-15.

Superbike, Jerez test: the times of day 2 (top-10)

(updating)