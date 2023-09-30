Superbike Portimao, the results of the Superpole

Superbike Portimao, the news of the Superpole

Kawasaki double in the Portimao Superpole: Jonathan Rhea he does an encore after Aragón and wins his third start of the season, the sixth on the Algarve circuit and the 43rd of his career. As usual, anticipating the final assault on the best time, the Northern Irishman achieved a 1:39.620 which is not beaten by any rival in the last minutes. Rea also leads his teammate Alex Lowes, who finishes in second place, 142 thousandths behind.

Third place (at least on the track) for Andrea Locatelli, who however will start from the back of the grid in Race-1 for not having respected the commissioners’ instructions in Aragón. Yamaha teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu therefore advances to the front row, 271 thousandths behind Rea.

Alvaro Bautista, who can close the world championship games already this weekend if he gains 15 points on the Turk, will start from fourth place: anonymous qualifications for the Ducati Spaniard, who can however count on a very competitive race pace, as also shown in third free. Also on the second row are Iker Lecuona and Michael van der Mark, then Danilo Petrucci, Remy Gardner and Philipp Öttl. Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani were in difficulty, 13th and 15th respectively.

The program and the ranking

The Superbike returns to the track today at 3pm for Race-1, which awards the first championship points of the Algarve weekend. The Superpole Race will take place tomorrow at noon, while Race-2 is scheduled for 3pm. Razgatlioglu will have to immediately go on the attack to nibble away as many points as possible from Bautista, currently leading the championship with a 47-point advantage. The Spaniard will instead be able to afford to manage on the Algarve circuit before finishing at home in Jerez de la Frontera.