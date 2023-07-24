Superbike, skip the Argentina Round

The Round of Argentinathe last round of the 2023 World Championship season Superbikes, was deleted. The South American weekend was scheduled for October 13-15, at the Circuit San Juan Villicumbut Dorna and the government of San Juan have taken the decision to cancel it due “of the country’s intense electoral period which led to a complex situation, with repercussions on the daily life of people, provinces and the economy“.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The Argentinean Round has been cancelled; a new location for the final round is to be confirmed 👉 https://t.co/z9h1eoiS98

#WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/dFLXinoPNt — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) July 24, 2023

“Considering the proximity of the next national and provincial elections, Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), Grupo OSD (the promoter of the event, ed) and the government of San Juan have chosen to suspend the event on the San Juan Villicum circuit“, reads the press release. “Furthermore, the round was scheduled on the eve of a government transition in the province, and it was decided to wait and keep the events schedule open for the new administration, showing respect for the political context and allowing for proper planning for events of the scale of WorldSBK“.

Jerez favourites

The San Juan Villicum circuit should have hosted the 12th and final round of the World Championship, and now the championship must find a new final venue. The FIM and Dorna WSBK will soon announce the circuit that will host the final round of the 2023 season: at the moment the most accredited hypothesis seems to be Jerez de la Frontera, also because the last two confirmed stages of the calendar – Aragon and Portimão – will still be in the Iberian peninsula.