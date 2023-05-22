twist, Toprak Razgatlioglu will leave the Yamaha at the end of the 2023 season. After four seasons and a world title conquered in 2021, the Turkish rider from the Iwata company has decided to “face new challenges”. The former world champion, at least for now, has not yet made it known what the future holds for him. Perhaps a move to another team in Superbike or the coveted landing in the premier class of MotoGP? Is it possible that the relationship between Razgatlioglu and the Japanese brand cracked after testing on the M1 carried out in Jerez? Was either of you dissatisfied with the performance? We’ll see, for now the Turkish leaves everyone speechless with this unexpected, or maybe not, news. These are the words of Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I want to say a big thank you to all the Yamaha family for the love and respect they have shown me. Winning the world championship was my dream when I signed with Yamaha and together we achieved that goal. For next season I feel I need a new challenge. There was an opportunity in MotoGP but I didn’t have the same feeling with that bike that I have with a superbike. If I stay in WorldSbk I will need a new goal, a new ambition. sorry to leave Yamaha, both the house and the people as we have a very good relationship but change is part of the sport and it is normal for any professional.So a big thank you goes to Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Europe, Yamaha Motor Turkiye, Pata team Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK and especially my crew, they all worked really hard for me.”