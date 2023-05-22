The Turkish rider, 2021 SBK world champion, will leave the Japanese company at the end of the 2023 season. His future is still to be clarified
@
__umbe__
twist, Toprak Razgatlioglu will leave the Yamaha at the end of the 2023 season. After four seasons and a world title conquered in 2021, the Turkish rider from the Iwata company has decided to “face new challenges”. The former world champion, at least for now, has not yet made it known what the future holds for him. Perhaps a move to another team in Superbike or the coveted landing in the premier class of MotoGP? Is it possible that the relationship between Razgatlioglu and the Japanese brand cracked after testing on the M1 carried out in Jerez? Was either of you dissatisfied with the performance? We’ll see, for now the Turkish leaves everyone speechless with this unexpected, or maybe not, news. These are the words of Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I want to say a big thank you to all the Yamaha family for the love and respect they have shown me. Winning the world championship was my dream when I signed with Yamaha and together we achieved that goal. For next season I feel I need a new challenge. There was an opportunity in MotoGP but I didn’t have the same feeling with that bike that I have with a superbike. If I stay in WorldSbk I will need a new goal, a new ambition. sorry to leave Yamaha, both the house and the people as we have a very good relationship but change is part of the sport and it is normal for any professional.So a big thank you goes to Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Europe, Yamaha Motor Turkiye, Pata team Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK and especially my crew, they all worked really hard for me.”
Razgatlioglu and Yamaha
—
Toprak Razgatlioglu comes riding the Yamaha YZF-R1 in 2020 by winning immediately Race 1 to Phillip Island. Also in 2020, the Turk won two more victories at theEstoril. But it is with the thirteen successes and 29 podiums won in 37 races in 2021 that Razgatlioglu puts an end to the streak of world titles conquered by Jonathan ReaKawasaki Racing Team WorldSbk, bringing the world title back to the Japanese manufacturer which had been missing since 2009, the year in which it triumphed Ben Spies. In 2022 fourteen victories allowed a Razgatlioglu to close the season behind the world champion Alvaro Bautista. Also in 2022 the Turkish surpassed Noriyuki Haga as the winningest driver in the Superbikes with Yamaha thanks to 27 successes. In the end, Razgatlioglu boasts 31 wins with Yamaha and 47 podiums, as well as having carried out two tests MotoGP with the Japanese house. Before joining Yamaha, Razgatlioglu he had two seasons with Kawasaki in the team Kawasaki Puccetti Racing conquering fifteen podiums in two years riding the ZX-10RR. In 2019 he won his first race at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Coursstarting sixteenth in Race 1 and then repeat itself in the Superpole Race. This season a Mandalika won the Superpole Race and, so far, he has taken eleven podium finishes out of twelve races.
Watch all MotoGP™ live streaming only on NOW. Activate your Sport Pass now and also enjoy Formula 1®, European cups, tennis, basketball and all Sky sports in live streaming.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Superbike #sensational #Toprak #Razgatlioglu #leaves #Yamaha
Leave a Reply