Superbike, Rinaldi starts again from Motocorsa

Michael Ruben Rinaldi has decided his future in Superbike: in 2024 he will race for the independent team Motorcycle racing Racing. In the afternoon the official announcement of a long-awaited signing for the truth arrived, especially after the latest market movements which saw Axel Bassani move from Motocorsa to Kawasaki, Toprak Razgatlioglu to BMW, Jonathan Rea to Yamaha and Nicolò Bulega to Superbike as Alvaro Bautista’s teammate in Ducati.

For Rinaldi Motocorsa was a sort of natural landing place, which closes a circle: in addition to having driven for the official team from 2021 to 2023, achieving four victories and 20 podiums, the Rimini native also did the same for the other two independent Ducati teams (Barni and GoEleven).

Rinaldi’s words

“2024 starts today! A new team, new people and one big goal: for this Team Motocorsa is the right choice. It would be complex and undoubtedly reductive to explain in so few lines all the reasons why Team Motocorsa and I chose each other and together we decided to undertake this great challenge for the 2024 season. I would therefore like to use just two words: passion and ambition. Key words that have been, since the first meeting with Lorenzo Mauri, the essence of a clear message that he wanted to convey to me by wanting to at the center of a solid and competitive project to stay and aim, with a free mind, even higher. A vision that matches perfectly with what I am looking for: a team that has the same passion for this sport as me, the ambition, the desire and the spirit of sacrifice that are needed to achieve great results“.

“For this reason I am very happy and I can’t wait to start working with the team to create an excellent base on a technical level and a positive environment within the garage that can be productive and stimulating. I want to thank Lorenzo Mauri and the Motocorsa Team, Vittorino Mesaroli and Mesaroli Spa, Ducati and all the sponsors who made this project possible”.