The complete rankings at the end of the second round of the season
Superbike / Riders' ranking after the 2024 Catalunya Round
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Nicolò Bulega
|Ducati
|87
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|75
|3
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|75
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|71
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati
|51
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|47
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|45
|8
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|40
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|34
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|25
|11
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|19
|12
|Michael Rinaldi
|Yamaha
|18
|13
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|18
|14
|Axel Bassani
|Honda
|15
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|13
|16
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|10
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|Yamaha
|8
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|3
|19
|Philipp Öttl
|Yamaha
|2
|20
|Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki
|1
|21
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|1
Manufacturers Ranking
|POS.
|MANUFACTURER
|POINTS
|1
|Ducati
|105
|2
|BMW
|79
|3
|Kawasaki
|75
|4
|Yamaha
|57
|5
|Honda
|14
#Superbike #Rider #Manufacturer #ranking #Barcelona
Leave a Reply