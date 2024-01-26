Second time trial for the new Yamaha purchase

Jonathan Rea he concluded the two-day Superbike test in Jerez in second position, 536 thousandths behind Nicolò Bulega, author of the new track record aboard the Ducati. The Northern Irish rider defends the colors of Yamaha in 2024 after nine years spent riding the Kawasaki.

Obviously there is still a lot to learn for the 'Cannibal' on the R1, but after the difficulties of the first day yesterday positive indications arrived for Rea: “It was a really demanding test, I thank the team for all the work done – declared the six-time world champion in derivatives from the series – It's normal to upset the bike when you're making your debut with a new bike, also because it's often the only way to allow me to give precise indications 'in response' to the changes made. The first day was frustrating in certain situations because we couldn't find a solution, during the night, however, the technicians analyzed the data thoroughly and already in the morning the package gave me decidedly better sensations. The race simulation was excellent, because in the last laps I had a great pace. We can be satisfied with the work done.”

Andrea Locatelli he finished in tenth place, six tenths behind his new teammate and began a new journey with a new crew chief: “It was nice to get back on the bike for two days of testing in Jerez, we tried many things and when we found something good the feeling was positive. It was the first two days of work with my new crew chief Tom with whom we started to understand the bike. We already have a good basic set-up, we'll see what we can do in Portimao.”