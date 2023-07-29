Intermediates at the start winning choice

Race-1 of the Superbike in the Czech Republic at Most saw Jonathan Rea return to success, the first in this 2023 so far very troubled. The Cannibal mounted intermediate tires on both the front and rear, a choice that proved to be successful and which also allowed Toprak Razgatlioglu, Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding to finish behind the Kawasaki rider in a top-5 with five manufacturers different given that Iker Lecuona finished in fifth position with the Honda ahead of Andrea Locatelli, who also started with the intermediates.

Iker Lecuona, on the other hand, started on wet tires like Axel Bassani and the official Ducatis of Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Bassani, second at Imola in Race-2, was the protagonist of a blistering start and a dream gallop in the first laps, a solo which was then interrupted by the evidence that the now dry track was no longer compatible with rain tyres. The first to stop to switch to dry tires was Iker Lecuonanot surprisingly then fifth at the finish line, Axel Bassani and Alvaro Bautista entered the pit lane in the following round and finished the race in seventh and twelfth position.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, unlike Jonathan Rea, was very cautious in the first laps and was then unable to complete the comeback against the Kawasaki rider, but the Turkish rider’s second place allows the Yamaha rider to reach 54 points from Alvaro Bautista in the standings with the possibility tomorrow in the Superpole Race and in Race-2 to gnaw at other points before the summer break in a championship that effectively saw Razgatlioglu make up ground in just a few races from Bautista who, however, simply made a mistake in Race- 2 at Imola and made the wrong choice of tire today, finishing in the points anyway.

As always with applause Daniel Petrucci at a time when the races wink at ‘amphibious’ riders like the rider from Terni. The Barni team standard bearer takes the Ducati to the podium as in Donington, confirming clear growth in this central phase of the season. Scott Redding in turn was effective on a ‘friendly’ track and quick to make the right choice in terms of tires with a good result at the foot of the podium. The top 10 was completed by Iker Lecuona, Andrea Locatelli, Axel Bassani, Dominique Aegerter, Alex Lowes and Loris Baz.