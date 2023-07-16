The Turkish Yamaha rider takes home a one-two victory also in race 2 after the success achieved in the Superpole Race. The Ducati world leader crashes immediately after the start. Second Axel Bassani ahead of Jonathan Rea. Fourth Locatelli on Rinaldi

On the Imola circuit, today in a tropical version due to the heat, Toprak Razgatlioglu takes the victory in race 2 ahead of an extraordinary Axel Bassani and the six-time world champion Jonathan Rea. Long race shortened by four laps due to very high temperatures. Starting from the first position, Alvaro Bautista he immediately takes the lead, but crashes suddenly during the change of direction between turn 2 and turn 3, end of the games for the reigning world champion. He tries Axel Bassani with a great overtaking on the turk to win the leadership, the Italian aims for the top step of the podium, but nothing done, Toprak is a tough nut to crack. Box number four Andrea Locatelli preceding the Ducati by Michael Ruben Rinaldi its English Bradley Ray. Seventh the French Loris Bazeighth Scott Reddingninth Daniel PetrucciHonda by closes the top ten Iker Lecuona. Sixteenth Baldassarri followed by Ruiu And Drummers. Bautista he is always first in the drivers’ standings with 391 points, he “shortens” the gap Razgatlioglu at 321, third Locatelli to 208 points. See also Club World Cup, Crespo tells Palmeiras: "Raphael Veiga and Danilo ready for Europe"

The record — Fifteen laps, instead of nineteen, as decided by Race Direction due to the extreme heat and high temperatures on the track. Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Locatelli start from the front row. Bautista starts very well, but crashes in the change of direction between turns 2 and 3. First Razgatlioglu ahead of Locatelli, Rea, Bassani, Lowes and Redding. Rinaldi seventh, Petrucci ninth. Locatelli’s mistake, Rea tries to take advantage of it, but Bassani precedes him passing into second position, Locatelli maintains third place, for a while, being passed by Rea to Piratella, thirteen laps to go. Tenth Petrucci. After five laps Razgatlioglu tries to stretch closely followed by Bassani, Rea third ahead of Locatelli. Sixth Rinaldi. At Tosa Bassani passes the Turkish Yamaha, the Italian leads the race, eight laps to go in the last race of the weekend. The first positions unchanged five laps from the end. Fall of Alex Lowes. Toprak overtook Bassani, the Italian responded immediately, but the Turkish got the better of him, gaining first place. Fourth Locatelli, fifth Rinaldi, ninth Petrucci. Razgatlioglu wins ahead of Bassani and Rea. Locatelli, Rinaldi, Ray, Baz, Redding, Petrucci and Lecuona follow. Sixteenth Baldassarri followed by Ruiu and Tamburini. See also Falcao García is the bearer of bad news

Sbk Imola: Race 2 standings — Here is the result (top ten) of the last race of the Superbike weekend:

SBK Imola: RIDERS STANDINGS — The standings (top five) of the Superbike world championship riders after race 2:

SBK Imola: MANUFACTURERS RANKING — The constructors’ standings of the Superbike world championship after race 2:

#Superbike #Razgatlioglu #wins #race #Bautista #crashes #Bassani #Rea #podium