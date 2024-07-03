Razgatlioglu stays in Superbike

When Kenan Sofuoglu claimed that his client Toprak Razgatlioglu would have liked to make the leap from Superbike to MotoGP, the two-wheel market went into turmoil. But confirmation came from Germany that #54 will not move for 2025.

Some teams in the premier class of MotoGP have shown interest, at least superficially, in the current leader of the production-derived series, but the best bikes have already been assigned. The manager’s attempt to “stir things up” would have had the only effect of colliding with BMWalso because his client has a two-year contract with no exit clause, not even if he were to win the World Cup at his first attempt with the Germans.

Sofuoglu’s words

“I saw that some MotoGP satellite teams are also talking about Toprak, but we have never contacted a satellite team.“, these are his words to Speed ​​Week. “Some factory teams have shown interest in Razgatlioglu for the 2025 season: if there is a chance, they would like to have him in the team, but we have a two-year contract with BMW. Toprak and I have decided that we will enter MotoGP only if BMW agrees.. We don’t want to break our contract or argue, we love BMW and have already achieved great success together. We are happy and want to continue this relationship for a long time to come.“.

MotoGP only in 2026

“We have already made many plans for 2025 and we are building everything around Toprak so that he is happy. For this reason, Toprak and I we have decided to remain 100% in Superbike also next season“, he continued. “We are very happy to continue our collaboration. Of course Toprak wants to enter MotoGP, but this will not be possible before 2026. There is interest from MotoGP teams in Toprak for 2026. Let’s see how things go this and next season, then we’ll talk about the future“.

Razgatlioglu currently leads the Superbike championship with a 21-point advantage over Nicolò Bulega. The Turk dominated at Misano, Ducati’s home circuit, and also thanks to Alvaro Bautista’s difficulties with ballast and Jonathan Rea on his old Yamaha, he can win the bet with BMW. In MotoGP, however, only Honda and Yamaha have a place in the official teams: it’s better to get satisfaction in Superbike and wait until 2026.