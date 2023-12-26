The great curiosity

Differently from how the last Superbike season began, the upcoming one will present several innovations relating to the composition of the line-up. In Ducati, for example, Nicolò Bulega will arrive as the new teammate of world champion Alvaro Bautista, but the transfer that still arouses the greatest curiosity today is that of Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turk, after four years spent with Yamaha with a world title victory in 2021, has in fact signed with BMWa manufacturer that did not achieve any victories in 2023, ranking in 4th and penultimate place in the Constructors' ranking.

Uphill start

The Bavarian company has started its relaunch project in Superbike, with direct confirmation coming with the hiring of Razgatlioglu. It only remains to understand how the 27-year-old will adapt to the characteristics of the German bike, even if he has already expressed himself in this regard Daniel Pedrosa. Interviewed by the official Superbike website, the Spaniard provided his opinion on the new adventure that awaits the #54: “Toprak with BMW will be interesting – explained the three-time world champion in the MotoGP – It might be difficult for him at first, and I think he'll struggle a bit. He will have to find his own way to see how he can make a difference. Toprak is always very nice to see! It's spectacular and has some really aggressive cornering moves! We'll see if he can manage BMW like Yamaha.”

Not just Toprak

Having left Yamaha, the latter will welcome none other than the team to the team Jonathan Reasix-time world champion and fresh from an experience in Kawasaki that had lasted uninterruptedly since 2015. Pedrosa also commented on the arrival of the Northern Irishman, who will contribute to making the Superbike even more exciting in 2024: “It will be a very interesting start to the season for Superbike, especially after Jonny's change after having won a lot with Kawasaki – added the KTM test rider – I think it's time a change that will motivate him to relaunch himself and trying to go head to head with Bautista. So far Toprak has been very strong on this bike, so now Jonny has the chance to fight for the championship again. We'll see how determined he is this winter to prepare for the fight.”