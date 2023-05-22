Goodbye Yamaha, the future is German

From the 2024 season Toprak Razgatlioglu will be a new BMW driver. The official stamp of the news that shifts the balance of the Superbike has arrived in these minutes, just a few hours away from the first announcement of the day, the one through which the Yamaha had certified the interruption of the relationship with the Turkish champion at the end of the current season. Razgatlioglu, 2021 world champion in WSBK and long appeared in the predicate of making the big leap into MotoGP, therefore moves to the German manufacturer, with which he will begin a new run-up to the world championship in the category reserved for production-derived derivatives.

Next year BMW will become the third manufacturer Razgatlioglu will race with in WorldSBK, after Kawasaki and Yamaha. The numbers reported so far by the 26-year-old from the District of Alanya with the home of Iwata are impressive: in four seasons, 31 victories and 78 podiums have arrived, in addition to the aforementioned title won two seasons ago. Currently the last rider to have won a race astride a BMW is Michael van der Mark, Razgatlioglu’s ex-Yamaha teammate, who won the Superpole Race of Portimao in 2021.

The official statements

Talking about Toprak’s team arrival, Marc BongersDirector of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, said: “Toprak is undoubtedly one of the best riders of the moment, as he proved by winning the title in 2021. But he is not only a fast rider, he also has a great personality off the track. We are convinced that Toprak will fit into the BMW family very quickly. We look forward to starting our collaboration and our future together”.

Markus Schrammhead of BMW Motorrad, added: “We welcome Toprak Razgatlioglu to the BMW family. We are delighted to welcome him to our official WorldSBK squad starting next season. I am very proud that Toprak has chosen to join BMW Motorrad. This is a step forward for our project and represents a strong commitment of BMW Motorrad Motorsport to World Superbike.”.