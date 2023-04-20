Another test in Holland

Six weeks of break since the last Mandalika round, and recently interspersed with the rumors and tests carried out by Toprak Razgatlioglu in MotoGP; it is in this climate that the Yamaha presents itself at the third round of the season in the Netherlands, synonymous with the first weekend in Europe on the historic circuit of Assen, one of the most emblematic of two-wheeled competitions. A real University which will see the Turkish rider and his teammate Andrea Locatelli sit their exams in the face of the leadership imposed so far by Ducati’s rivals.

Razgatlioglu’s hopes

Considering the first six races held between Philipp Island and Mandalika, Razgatlioglu he managed to take just one win against the five achieved by Alvaro Bautista, who only lost in the direct clash with the 2021 champion at the Superpole Race in Indonesia. For the rest, the number 54 dominated in qualifying, with two pole positions out of two disputed Superpolesbut will aim to take the win in Holland so as not to lose pace with Bautista, on a circuit where, despite having obtained four total podium finishes, he has never managed to cross the finish line first: “It’s been a long break after Mandalika and the Barcelona tests, and I’m happy to be back for Assen – he has declared – I was a bit unlucky last year, but as always I do my best, enjoy the race and concentrate on my work. We need to reduce the gap to Alvaro, but I’m not looking at that, I’m just trying to fight for the win and we’ll see what we can do. The Barcelona test wasn’t easy, but there were some positive points with the electronics. We are always learningmy team is working to improve my R1 e I hope we can take a step forward at Assen“.

Locatelli’s feeling with Assen

Also Locatelli, like his teammate, boasts a positive score in his Superbike career at Assen, with two podium finishes. Even in this case, however, the Bergamo native has never managed to establish himself in Holland, with a start to the season that has always seen him in the top-5 in all the races held. A statistic that makes him one of the most consistent riders in the championship, but which currently sees him in 3rd place in the general standings, 5 points behind Razgatlioglu: “After the Barcelona test, we have more experience with this year’s R1 and have worked hard to evaluate further new parts – he added – it wasn’t easy, but it was important to get back on the bike to continue the development. Now we will see what will happen in Assen. In the past it was interesting here! We were fast in 2021 and 2022, I got my first podium in WorldSBK and last year we got on the podium again with the P2. The goal is to keep improving and try to get more podiums like at the beginning of the season. I know the track very well, because I raced in Assen for many years, also in Moto2 and Moto3. It’s a smooth, fast track and I like this kind of layout. Usually the R1 also works very well, so I think we have what it takes to be competitive and we’ll try to get the best result possible.”

The appointments

The third round of the 2023 season will therefore be everything to follow for Superbike enthusiasts, who will mainly focus on the challenge between Yamaha and Ducati. The direct confrontation will begin with the first two free practice sessions on Friday 21 April, to then come alive the following day on the occasion of Superpole and Race-1. The grand finale will then be Sunday 23 April, first with the Superpole Race and finally with Race-2.