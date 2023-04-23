En plein Bautista

After the victory in Race-1 and in the Superpole Race, Alvaro Bautista also achieved success in Race-2 at Assen in the Netherlands, repeating the en plein already served in Australia and obtaining the eighth victory in nine races in this 2023 (appeal only the Superpole Race at Mandalika in Indonesia is missing where he crashed). For Ducati, this is victory number 400 in the series-derived onesa result that has led the official Superbike profile to dedicate a poster to Bautista that sees him alongside two other greats astride the Ducatis, namely King Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea tried to make the ex MotoGP’s task a little more complicated, but the reigning world champion it has always responded immediately to the attacks of the Turk first and then of the Cannibal then flying away to success in the second half of the race.

Rea on the ground

The race, which had been much more heated than in Race-1 and the Superpole Race, lost several protagonists including Jonathan Rea. The Kawasaki rider lost the front in Turn 9 while trying to push to third position glued to the exhausts of Toprak Razgatlioglu. No consequences for the Northern Irishman, while conditions will need to be monitored Michael Van Der Markvictim of a disastrous high-side right at the last chicane.

It was a spectacular highside which ended Michael van der Mark’s race 👀#WorldSBK | #NLDWorldSBK 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/S8zjXi936a — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 23, 2023

Locatelli on the podium

He completed the podium Andrea Locatelli who bent the resistance of an excellent Axel Bassani in another all-Italian battle between the two Italian riders who spent the Assen weekend battling it out. Fourth place was grabbed on the last lap by Dominique Aegerter who therefore took a further step forward in what is currently the best weekend in Superbike for the reigning Supersport champion, capable of beating Axel Bassani thus snatching the ‘victory’ from him. ‘ in regards to independent teams.

The top 10 is completed by Remy Gardner, Scott Redding, Danilo Petrucci, Alex Lowes (forced to comeback from the back having started from the pit lane) and Michael Van Der Mark. Now the Superbike will continue the European season at the calendar level. It will be back on track in two weeks at Barcelona in Spain for the fourth round of the championship at the home track of Bautista and Kawasaki since the team that manages the factory Ninjas is based near the Catalan circuit. The competitiveness of the Hondas of the hosts Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge should also be followed.