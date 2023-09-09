Razgatlioglu triumphs

Spectacular Race 1 that day Magny-Cours, French track which this weekend allowed Superbike to resume its activity after a long summer break. It was at the end that prevailed, after a no-holds-barred effort for victory Toprak Razgatlioglu, author of his sixth success of the season, the first in Race-1. A victory obtained after a good battle with the Ducati of Michael Rinaldiall while the official Borgo Panigale factory had to deal with the technical unexpected event that occurred to the detriment of Bautistaout of the top-5 due to a sudden drop in power of his Panigale V4R.

The duel with Rinaldi and the missed opportunity for Bautista

Technical problems, unspecified, which occurred on the Magny-Cours track shortly before the red lights came on, which pushed the Race Direction to postponement of the start and reduction from the 21 laps scheduled to 20 total. Once the problem was resolved, the start gave rise to the usual spectacle, with poleman Gerloff apparently able to defend his first position on the Ducatis of Bautista and Rea, who however took the lead in the standings even before braking. turn 5. At that same point, Rea then attempted to attack the American in the BMW, with an almost near contact between the two which allowed Razgatlioglu to move into the podium area. The Turkish Yamaha rider then managed to get the better of Rinaldi just before the start of the second lap, during which the twist occurs: still at the exit of turn 5, Bautista’s bike suddenly loses power, even going so far as to stop on the side of the track. After some operations carried out by the Spanish driver, the reigning world champion manages to resume the race regularly, however starting again from last position. In this way, Razgatlioglu presents himself with the great opportunity to recover in the general classification from his direct rival, with Rinaldi in second place and Gerloff 3rd, who will however be overtaken by Rea in the following round. In the latter there is another changing of the guard at the top of the ranking, with Rinaldi making a very aggressive overtaking against Razgatlioglu. The battle between the two continues until 7 laps from the end, with the 2021 champion who, with a maneuver very similar to the one he suffered, takes revenge for Rinaldi’s overtaking, thus jumping into the lead and completing the success. Rea completes the podium ahead of Gerloff and an excellent Petrucci, who thus closes the top-5. Bautista consoles himself with a comeback up to 10th place, who now sees his advantage over Razgatlioglu reduce to 55 points. Superbike will return to the track tomorrow with the other two events of the Superpole Race and Race-2, scheduled for 11:00 and 15:15 respectively, both live on Sky Sport Arena.

Superbikes | Magny-Cours, Race-1: order of arrival

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 32:31.978 2 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +2,656 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +4,773 4 Garrett Gerloff BMW +6,266 5 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +8,987 6 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +9,740 7 Scott Redding BMW +9,916 8 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +10,760 9 Philipp Öttl Ducati +12,623 10 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +13,250 11 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +14,921 12 Xavi Vierge Honda +21,923 13 Loris Baz BMW +22,213 14 Iker Lecuona Honda +24.004 15 Remy Gardner Yamaha +25,699 16 Michael van der Mark BMW +31.246 17 Axel Bassani Ducati +35,579 18 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +55,598 19 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki +57.052 20 Oliver König Kawasaki +1:01.687 21 Hannes Soomer Honda +1:05.980 22 Bradley Ray Yamaha Withdrawn 23 Isaac Viñales Kawasaki Withdrawn 24 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha Withdrawn