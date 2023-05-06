Dominator Bautista

Even in the round of Barcelona there was nothing for the competition to do in countering the absolute dominance of Alvaro Bautista, once again triumphant at the start of the 2022-2023 season. The Spaniard, after taking pole position in the morning, also replied in the afternoon maintaining the role of undisputed leader, in a race that only partially smiled at the team Ducatiwho will necessarily have to manage an internal tension that emerged during Race 1.

War in the Ducati house

The most exciting part of the test was experienced during the first five laps, starting with the spectacular start of Jonathan Rea, able to immediately take command. However, already braking into the first chicane, Bautista took advantage of his Ducati’s straight-line speed to immediately take himself back to the top of the standings, followed by his teammate Michael Rinaldi. bad, however, Dominique Aegerter, 2nd in qualifying but even slipped to sixth position, behind the aforementioned Rea and the two Yamahas of Razgatlioglu and Locatelli. Very good too Axel Bassani, author of six recovered positions. However, one of the decisive episodes for the final standings occurred during the 3rd lap, with a bad fall of Eric Granado in turn 10 which prompted the Race Direction to expose the Red flag. The Brazilian, transferred to the mobile clinic for checks, thus forced the marshals to organize a second standing start, with Bautista still leading. Instead, Bassani repeats an excellent start, climbing to third position behind Rinaldi.

However, during the following lap, the two Ducati riders became the protagonists of an episode destined to cause discussion: in fact, at turn 3, Rinaldi tries to overtake Bassani after overtaking immediately at the first chicane, but in doing so he squeezed excessively on the driver from Veneto, hitting him. A move not at all appreciated by number 47, who in turn hit the Rimini rider at turn 10, making him lose control of the bike. For this maneuver, Bassani then suffered a long lap penalty. With Rea thus moved up to second position, the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki held off Razgatlioglu’s attacks until thelast lapduring which the Turkish driver managed to overtake his rival, then climbing to the second step of the podium, ten seconds behind Bautista, winner for the ninth time this season.

Superbikes | Barcelona, ​​Race-1: order of arrival

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 29:06.615 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +8.864 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +8.927 4 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +13.992 5 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +14.206 6 Iker Lecuona Honda +15.809 7 Axel Bassani Ducati +16.222 8 Xavi Vierge Honda +20.607 9 Garret Gerloff BMW +20.841 10 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +22.930 11 Remy Gardner Yamaha +23.475 12 Philipp Öttl Ducati +31.286 13 Bradley Ray Yamaha +32.823 14 Loris Baz BMW +32.859 15 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +40.429 16 Ivo Lopes BMW +46.947 17 Tom Sykes Kawasaki +50.828 18 Alex Lowes Kawasaki Retired 19 Isaac Vinales Kawasaki Retired 20 Michael Rinaldi Ducati Retired 21 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha Retired 22 Scott Redding BMW Retired 23 Eric Granado Honda Retired 24 Oliver König Kawasaki Retired

Upcoming events

Once the appointment with Race 1 has been archived, the Superbike will return to the Catalan track tomorrow for the Superpole Race and for Race 2. The premiere will be staged at 11:00 amwith proof that it will be broadcast live from Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208), while it will be available free-to-air and delayed at 13:00 on TV8. Different speech for Race 2, which will close the Spanish weekend with the start set at 2pmand in this case with live coverage also guaranteed by TV8.