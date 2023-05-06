Dominator Bautista
Even in the round of Barcelona there was nothing for the competition to do in countering the absolute dominance of Alvaro Bautista, once again triumphant at the start of the 2022-2023 season. The Spaniard, after taking pole position in the morning, also replied in the afternoon maintaining the role of undisputed leader, in a race that only partially smiled at the team Ducatiwho will necessarily have to manage an internal tension that emerged during Race 1.
War in the Ducati house
The most exciting part of the test was experienced during the first five laps, starting with the spectacular start of Jonathan Rea, able to immediately take command. However, already braking into the first chicane, Bautista took advantage of his Ducati’s straight-line speed to immediately take himself back to the top of the standings, followed by his teammate Michael Rinaldi. bad, however, Dominique Aegerter, 2nd in qualifying but even slipped to sixth position, behind the aforementioned Rea and the two Yamahas of Razgatlioglu and Locatelli. Very good too Axel Bassani, author of six recovered positions. However, one of the decisive episodes for the final standings occurred during the 3rd lap, with a bad fall of Eric Granado in turn 10 which prompted the Race Direction to expose the Red flag. The Brazilian, transferred to the mobile clinic for checks, thus forced the marshals to organize a second standing start, with Bautista still leading. Instead, Bassani repeats an excellent start, climbing to third position behind Rinaldi.
However, during the following lap, the two Ducati riders became the protagonists of an episode destined to cause discussion: in fact, at turn 3, Rinaldi tries to overtake Bassani after overtaking immediately at the first chicane, but in doing so he squeezed excessively on the driver from Veneto, hitting him. A move not at all appreciated by number 47, who in turn hit the Rimini rider at turn 10, making him lose control of the bike. For this maneuver, Bassani then suffered a long lap penalty. With Rea thus moved up to second position, the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki held off Razgatlioglu’s attacks until thelast lapduring which the Turkish driver managed to overtake his rival, then climbing to the second step of the podium, ten seconds behind Bautista, winner for the ninth time this season.
Superbikes | Barcelona, Race-1: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|29:06.615
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|+8.864
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|+8.927
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+13.992
|5
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|+14.206
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|+15.809
|7
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|+16.222
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+20.607
|9
|Garret Gerloff
|BMW
|+20.841
|10
|Daniel Petrucci
|Ducati
|+22.930
|11
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|+23.475
|12
|Philipp Öttl
|Ducati
|+31.286
|13
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|+32.823
|14
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|+32.859
|15
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|+40.429
|16
|Ivo Lopes
|BMW
|+46.947
|17
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|+50.828
|18
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|Retired
|19
|Isaac Vinales
|Kawasaki
|Retired
|20
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|Retired
|21
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|Retired
|22
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|Retired
|23
|Eric Granado
|Honda
|Retired
|24
|Oliver König
|Kawasaki
|Retired
Upcoming events
Once the appointment with Race 1 has been archived, the Superbike will return to the Catalan track tomorrow for the Superpole Race and for Race 2. The premiere will be staged at 11:00 amwith proof that it will be broadcast live from Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208), while it will be available free-to-air and delayed at 13:00 on TV8. Different speech for Race 2, which will close the Spanish weekend with the start set at 2pmand in this case with live coverage also guaranteed by TV8.
#Superbike #Race #Barcelona #Bautista #dominates #FormulaPassion
Leave a Reply