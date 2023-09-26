We’re back on track right away

There’s no time to recover from the emotions of the last round in Aragon before the Superbike teams and riders will take to the track again this weekend, once again on the Iberian Peninsula. The appointment, this time, however, will not be in Spain, but in Portugaland more precisely toAutodromo Internacional do Algarvebetter known as Portimao. The track, already home to the MotoGP world championship and previously also to Formula 1, will welcome the Superbike and Supersport races for the penultimate appointment of their respective championships, while in Supersport 300 will be held the last event of the 2023 season.

In all three series, however, the name of this year’s world champion is not yet known. While Nicolò Bulega he came close to winning the world championship with his Ducati at Aragon Supersportthe Supersport 300 sees the Dutchman from Kawasaki as the main favourite Jeffrey Buis, which enjoys a 30-point lead over Perez Gonzalez’s other Kawasaki. The gap between, however, is wider Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu in Superbike, stopped at 47 lengths. Games are therefore still open for the conquest of the title, even more so after the sensational double crash of the Spaniard in Race-1, with the victory achieved after two years of waiting by his teammate Michael Rinaldi. The reigning champion, however, redeemed himself in the best possible way the following day, establishing himself in both the Superpole Race and Race-2. Consequently, barring other errors, #1 still remains the most suitable driver to win this year’s title.

Also on this occasion, all categories will be available on Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208) and streaming on NOWWhile TV8 will broadcast the Superbike sessions on Saturday and Sunday live or deferred. Unlike Aragon, however, we will need to pay attention to the time difference with Portugal, with the scheduled races an hour ahead of last week. Below is the complete weekend programme.

Superbikes | Portugal Round 2023 – TV Times

Friday 29 September

11.25am: PL1 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.55pm: PL2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 30 September

10.45am: Superpole Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

11.25am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

12.10pm: Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

1.40pm: Race-1 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.00 pm: Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

4.15pm: Supersport Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 1 October

12.00pm: Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and deferred at 2.00pm on TV8)

1.30pm: Supersport Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.00 pm: Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

4.15pm: Race 2 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)