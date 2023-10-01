Yet another success

Alvaro Bautista he also wins the Superpole Race in Portimão and moves ever closer to the arithmetic conquest of the 2023 world title. It will be enough for him to score seven points more than Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in Race-2 to definitively close the discussion. A short race, the Portuguese one, which the Spaniard won on the last lap and, more precisely, on the last straight, mocking Yamaha’s Turkish rival in the sprintwho had always led the race.

During the last lap of the race, however, Bautista pushed like a madman, sticking to the tail of the #54 and exiting the last corner very quickly. At that point, thanks to the greater power of his Panigale V4 R, the Iberian was only able to cross the trajectory to leave Razgatlıoğlu on the spot and cross the finish line first. A very bitter ending for Toprak, who angrily slammed his fists on the screen at the end of the race.

Podium for Locatelli, Kawasaki ko

The last place on the podium went to an excellent Andrea Locatelli, third with the second official Yamaha after trying to engage Bautista in a good duel when the reigning champion was on the rise. However, the Iwata company’s #55 certainly also thought about making the task easier sensational double crash of the two official Kawasakis of Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea in the first corners.

The pair of greenies fell at the same time in the exact same spot on the track, in a sort of synchronized slide that miraculously didn’t involve Locatelli himself. In fact, the Italian was exactly in the middle of his two teammates at the time of the very particular double error. Fourth place finish for the Australian Remy Gardner, ahead of Lecuona and Rinaldi, sixth with the second official Ducati. Van der Mark, Gerloff and Vierge complete the points. Danilo Petrucci’s Superpole Race should instead be forgottenonly 15th.