Superbike Portimao, the finishing order of Race-1

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Detachment/Withdrawal 1 TO. Bautista Ducati 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha +2,098 3 J. Rhea Kawasaki +6,790 4 G. Gerloff BMW +12,093 5 TO. Lowes Kawasaki +13,148 6 R. Gardner Yamaha +13,714 7 M. van der Mark BMW +14.171 8 THE. Lecuona Honda +15,442 9 TO. Locatelli Yamaha +17,792 10 X. Vierge Honda +21,198 11 P. Öttl Ducati +21,723 12 D. Petrucci Ducati +21,910 13 TO. Bassani Ducati +23,381 14 D. Aegerter Yamaha +23,457 15 S. Redding BMW +29.872 16 L. Baldassarri Yamaha +34.162 17 B. Ray Yamaha +36,702 18 L. Baz BMW +40,829 19 T. Rabat Kawasaki +46.446 20 H. Syahrin Honda +52.185 21 AND. Granado Honda +53,598 22 G. Ruiu BMW +53,916 23 OR. Konig Kawasaki +70.052 Rit. M. Rinaldi Ducati Technical problem Rit. THE. Viñales Kawasaki

Superbike Portimao, the report of Race-1

Fourth place in Superpole shouldn’t have been deceiving. And indeed Alvaro Bautista demonstrates how the Portimão qualifications were only a temporary episode. The Ducati rider knew he had the best pace, as demonstrated in free practice, and he made it count in Race-1: his victory over Toprak was imperious Razgatliogluwhich brings the world champion a treasure of +52 in the standings and Ducati the manufacturers title.

Bautista, after three weekends that started disastrously, this time starts off in the best possible way. He stalls in the first laps and lets Razgatlioglu vent, then a quarter of the way through the race he attacks the Yamaha rider, who resists him as best he can on the first two occasions, only to surrender to the excessive power of the opposing pack so as not to be on the canvas at the end of the race.

The BMW fiancé, who finishes two seconds behind #1, must therefore settle for an honorable second place ahead of Jonathan Rhea: starting from pole position, the Northern Irishman paid for a bad start (where he also came into contact with Bautista) and then recovered furiously. He too, however, has to bow his head in the face of a clearly superior pace from Ducati and Yamaha. Also in the top-5 were an excellent Gerloff (in his best race of the season on a BMW) and Lowes. Great comeback from the back of the grid by Andrea Locatelli, ninth at the finish line. Difficult race for Danilo Petrucci, 12th ahead of Axel Bassani.

The program

The Superbike returns tomorrow at noon with the Superpole Race, while Race-2 is scheduled for 3pm. Razgatlioglu will have to continue attacking to nibble away as many points as possible from Bautista and take the championship fight to the final weekend in Jerez de la Frontera. The Spaniard will instead be able to manage both the Superpole Race and Race-2 before finishing in his home stage, in Andalusia.