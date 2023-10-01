Superbike Portimao, the results of Race-2

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Detachment/Withdrawal 1 TO. Bautista Ducati – 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.126 3 M. Rinaldi Ducati +1,764 4 G. Gerloff BMW +2,864 5 TO. Locatelli Yamaha +6,373 6 D. Petrucci Ducati +9.305 7 THE. Lecuona Honda +10,154 8 D. Aegerter Yamaha +10,262 9 P. Öttl Ducati +12,253 10 J. Rhea Kawasaki +19.155 11 M. van der Mark BMW +20,468 12 TO. Bassani Ducati +20,970 13 L. Baldassarri Yamaha +23,800 14 S. Redding BMW +29.871 15 X. Vierge Honda +41.408 16 T. Rabat Kawasaki +42,685 17 THE. Viñales Kawasaki +42.967 18 B. Ray Yamaha +51,507 19 G. Ruiu BMW +51,529 Rit. R. Gardner Yamaha Rit. L. Baz BMW Rit. H. Syahrin Honda

Superbike Portimao, the report of Race-2

Half an hour of absolute spectacle on the ups and downs of Portimão for Race-2 of the Superbike round. They are always the star performers, Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Spaniard to close the world championship games, the Turk to postpone any discussion to Jerez. The Ducatista wins at the last corner, as in the Superpole Race: unlike the short race, however, the #1 does not cross paths with his rival but mocks him with a splendid overtaking on the outside, after which throughout the race he passed him on the way out.

In Portimao hat-trick for @19Bautista with the Race 2 victory 🏆 The title fight goes down to the final round at Jerez! ⚡️ #PRTWorldSBK 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/l0F9QicIsL — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 1, 2023

The duel between the Yamaha and Ducati standard-bearers was phenomenal, as they overtook each other on every lap. The Spaniard comes out sensationally stronger at the last corner and then takes advantage of the horsepower of the Borgo Panigale V4R on the straight, the #54 sticks to the brakes in the guided sector, between Lagos, Torre Vip and Sagres: this is the outline of a Race-2 which it will go down in the annals of overtaking and counter-overtaking. Even a small contact in turn 13 with four laps to go: luckily without consequences, otherwise it would have been impossible to enjoy the final corners.

Razgatlioglu remains frustrated, vented with a punch to the tank after the checkered flag. For Bautista, however, it is the 56th victory in Superbike: beating Carl Fogarty’s record of successes with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in the series derivative championship. And now the Spaniard is really one step away from the title: with a 60 point advantage over the Turk, Bautista is only two points away from finishing the case, regardless of the results of the #54.

Ducati closes a perfect weekend with third place for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who precedes a still very positive Garrett Gerloff and Andrea Locatelli. Danilo Petrucci cameback sixth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Dominique Aegerter and Philipp Öttl. Tenth Jonathan Rea, who pays for the bad starting position and a contact at the start with Xavi Vierge and Scott Redding for which he is punished with a long lap penalty.

Future appointments

The Superbike breathes for about a month and returns to the track at the end of October for the final weekend in Jerez de la Frontera. PL1 is scheduled for Friday 27th at 10.30am and PL2 at 2pm. PL3 is scheduled for Saturday 28th October at 9am, then it will get serious with the Superpole: the fight for the best time will start at 11.10am, then it will immediately be time for Race-1 (expected at 2pm). On Sunday 29 October the Superpole Race at 10am and the last race of the season at 1pm.