The circuit of Phillip Island was the site of the first overall challenge of this season between the Superbike riders, with the appointment of Race 1 made particularly complex by track conditions. Even before the start of the top series, heavy rain fell on the track in the State of Victoria on the eve of the Supersport round, a race in which the choice of tires played a decisive role: while most of the riders opted for the from dry on the restart (the race had been stopped following the contact between Yari Montelli and Adrian Huertas), Nicholas Bulega instead decided to keep the Pirelli DIABLO Rainthat is to say the wet compound made available by the Milanese company which is the sole supplier of tyres.

Thanks to this move, the Emilian rider gave the Aruba.it – Ducati team its first success in this series, contributing to an Australian Saturday afternoon to remember for the Borgo Panigale team, which subsequently celebrated the success of the reigning world Alvaro Bautista in Superbikes.

A strategy made possible also by the good grip of the rain tires in not entirely wet track conditions, as underlined by Pirelli’s Racing Moto Director Giorgio Barbier: “In recent seasons, the Australian weather has enjoyed playing tricks on the riders of the Superbike World Championship – has explained – conditions like today’s, in which moments of dryness alternate with others of rain, are for the riders and the teams extremely difficult to manage because, even more than usual, the choice of tires to start with becomes crucial. Add to this the fact that until yesterday it never rained, and therefore there was no way to check the wet set-ups used beforehand. Today we saw it above all in Supersport where the race started with a bit wet asphalt but no rain and then, with a few laps to go, it started to rain. In these conditions the pilots who at the start decided to mount rain tires benefited in the finale compared to those with slicks, intermediate or a combination of these solutions. In these cases, the credit undoubtedly goes to the strategy adopted by the team, but there is also a component of luck, on the other hand, races are made up of that too. Like Pirelli we are satisfied because with both little and a lot of rain the rain tires have proven good performance“.

There is now great expectation to see what the weather conditions will be for tomorrow, during which the Superpole Race and Race 2 will take place. In the case of Superbike, the two sessions will be broadcast live respectively at 03:00 and at 06:00 Italian time, both on Sky Sport MotoGP and free-to-air on TV8, in this case only for Race 2.