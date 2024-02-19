It begins!

Rea in Yamaha after a long experience in Kawasaki, Razgatlioglu in BMW, Iannone's return to competition and the Superbike debut of Bulega, Ducati teammate of reigning champion Alvaro Bautista. These are the most important new features on the starting grid made official in recent months which mix with those of the technical regulations, not without controversy especially from Ducati. But now everything is ready.

We start from Phillp Island

On Friday 23 February the Superbike will officially inaugurate the 2024 season with the first free practice sessions on the circuit of Phillip Islandwhere the Australian Round. Right here, the category will actually cover the first km on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th, with the very last test sessions which will also see the riders of the Supersport. The official tests on Friday, however, will not be broadcast due to an agreement established between pay-TV and Dorna, with the first activities that can be followed on TV (or streaming on NOW TV or Sky GO) only from Saturday 24 February .

Wake up early

A rather uncomfortable live broadcast for the Italian public, thanks to the time difference with Australia. The first Superpole of the year will in fact be scheduled for 3:00, with all the other events on Saturday and Sunday also scheduled in the early hours of the morning. Most of these will be broadcast by Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208), which will however guarantee repeats in the afternoon. Live broadcasts also available free-to-air on TV8, in this case with Race 1, Superpole Race and Race 2, with related deferrals except for the last test of the weekend. Below are the complete timetables

Superbike / Australian Round 2024 – TV Times

Saturday 24 February

2.20am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.00am: Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and replay at 1.30pm and 4.00pm)

4.25am: Race 1 Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and replay at 2.00pm)

6.00 am: Superbike Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and replay at 4.30 pm. Also live on TV8 and replay at 2.00 pm and Sunday at 2.15 pm)

Sunday 25 February

3.00am: Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and repeat at 1.30pm and 4.00pm. Also live on TV8 and repeat at 1.00pm)

4.25am: Race 2 Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

6.00am: Superbike Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and replay at 2.00pm and 5.15pm. Also live on TV8)