The show was not lacking in the ten laps of the first Superpole Race of the 2023 season, on a circuit of Phillip Island this time made ‘easier’ by dry track conditions, as desired since yesterday Alvaro Bautista. It is no coincidence that the Ducati Spaniard managed to achieve success in this round as well, thus repeating himself after his success in Race 1. Contrary to the outcome of the first challenge, the team Aruba.it Racing also had more reason to celebrate, this time thanks to the 2nd place for Michael Rinaldi. The rider from Rimini, protagonist of a disappointing performance in the Australian afternoon on Saturday, managed to redeem himself in today’s appointment, thus giving shotgun to the house in Borgo Panigale.

A result that is not at all obvious given the pole position won by Toprak Razgatlioglu, which placed the Turkish rider from Yamaha in the most favorable conditions to maintain the lead. However, when the green light came on, the number 54 had to deal with the excellent sprint from both Bautista and Kawasaki Alex Lowes, the latter author of a good duel with Razgatlioglu for second place. Towards the middle of the race the two could do nothing against Rinaldi’s ascent, however battling for third position, obtained by the 2021 world champion. More in difficulty Jonathan Reaalso a candidate for a podium finish but protagonist of a mistake when braking for turn 4 during the first lap: in an attempted attack, the Northern Irishman ended up long under braking, even going back to tenth position.

The six-time world champion then finished in seventh place, also favored by a sensational error of Remy Gardner always in turn 4. The Yamaha home rider hit his teammate right in the middle Dominique Aegerter, with the two forced to retire following a fall that was fortunately harmless for both. Finally, in the closing stages of the race, Locatelli attempted several times to overtake Lowes, with the latter still managing to defend his position, finishing fourth.

Superbikes | Phillip Island 2023, Superpole Race: order of arrival



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 15:14.958 2 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +2.462 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki +3.060 4 Alex Lowes Yamaha +3.833 5 Philipp Öttl Ducati +3.893 6 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +4.215 7 Iker Lecuona Honda +4.952 8 Axel Bassani Ducati +7.140 9 Michael van der Mark BMW +11.295 10 Garret Gerloff BMW +11.483 11 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +13.480 12 Xavi Vierge Honda +13,888 13 Loris Baz BMW +14.413 14 Scott Redding BMW +16.795 15 Garret Gerloff BMW +17.891 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +26.122 17 Oliver König Honda +32.457 18 Eric Granado Honda +32.739 19 Hafizh Syahrin Kawasaki +32.949 20 Remy Gardner Yamaha Retired 21 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha Retired 22 Tom Sykes Kawasaki Retired

With these results, Superbike is preparing for the last act of the Australian weekend scheduled for 06:00 Italian time, when the riders will battle it out in Race 2.