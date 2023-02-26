There was no history for the competition in the first weekend of the 2023 Superbike world championship, dominated by the team’s Ducati Panigale V4 R Aruba.it Racing and most importantly from Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, reigning world champion, climbed to the top step of the podium at the end of Race 2, repeating the successes already achieved in Race 1 and a few hours earlier in the Superpole Race, thus creating a triplet. The only exception can therefore be traced back to Superpole, at the end of which the Spanish driver was unable to lower the best time set by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

However, excluding this result, Bautista was the undisputed King of Phillip Island 2023, a circuit where other Italian drivers also shone. In the Australian afternoon on Sunday, it was mainly another Ducatista who emerged as Michael Rinaldiwho forgot an unsatisfactory session in Race 1 in the best possible way, finishing behind his teammate in both the Superpole Race and Race 2.

In this last round, moreover, the ‘azzurri’ enthusiasts were also able to celebrate for the third place of Andrea Locatelliprotagonist of an excellent shot at the start and good at defending himself from the attacks of his compatriot Axel Bassani, which in turn emerged victorious from an intense and long fight for conquest of fourth place. Finally, the absolute debut in the category was good Daniel Petruccininth at the end of Race 2.

Superbikes | Phillip Island 2023, Race-2: order of arrival



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 33:40,779 2 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +6.191 3 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +9.099 4 Axel Bassani Ducati +11,680 5 Philipp Öttl Ducati +12.020 6 Iker Lecuona Honda +13.701 7 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +14.316 8 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +14.753 9 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +18.745 10 Remy Gardner Yamaha +21.331 11 Xavi Vierge Honda +21,500 12 Michael van der Mark BMW +29.790 13 Scott Redding BMW +34.265 14 Garret Gerloff BMW +34.444 15 Loris Baz BMW +34.846 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +45.658 17 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +1:02.330 18 Oliver König Kawasaki +1:02.589 19 Eric Granado Honda +1:04.168 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha Retired 21 Alex Lowes Kawasaki Retired 22 Tom Sykes Kawasaki Retired

Bautista’s main objective will now be to reconfirm himself at the next round of the season, already scheduled for next weekend in Indonesia, in Mandalika. A circuit very dear to the Ducatista, who mathematically graduated from the 2022 world champion right there, at the end of Race 2, reaching this milestone for the first time in his career.